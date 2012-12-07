BRIEF-Boditech Med to pay annual dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
MUMBAI Dec 7 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, said it has launched Pamorelin, a drug to treat prostate cancer, in India.
Dr Reddy's will import and sell Pamorelin in India through an exclusive marketing deal with Switzerland-based Debiopharm Group, the Indian company said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
