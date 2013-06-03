UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Japan's Fujifilm Corp have terminated their plan for a generic drugs joint venture in Japan, the companies said on Monday.
The two companies will continue to explore partnership and alliance opportunities in other areas such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and contract research and manufacturing, they said in a statement.
Fujifilm is re-aligning its long-term growth strategy for pharmaceuticals business, following which the decision was taken, it said. The companies had agreed to form the joint venture in July 2011. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources