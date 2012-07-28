UPDATE 1-Hologic to buy Cynosure for $1.65 bln
Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion to bolster its portfolio of women's health products.
July 28 Dr Reddy's Laboratories, India's No. 2 drugmaker by sales, said the U.S. drug regulator has lifted a ban on its manufacturing unit in Mexico and that it can start shipping products from the facility to the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a warning letter to the company's manufacturing unit at Cuernavaca in June last year saying it had violated manufacturing standards, and stopped shipments to the U.S.
Dr Reddy's said in a statement late on Friday it worked with the regulator to resolve the issues it had raised, after which it received a "clearance" from the USFDA on July 26.
The unit in Mexico makes bulk drugs. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Sanjeev miglani)
Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion to bolster its portfolio of women's health products.
* Exec says expects to be able to address Halol issues over the next few quarters
* Sanofi initiates phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate therapy for genetic form of parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: