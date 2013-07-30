BRIEF-Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical unit receives GMP certificate
* Says its Shanghai unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration
MUMBAI, July 30 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories , India's No.2 drugmaker by sales, reported a 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, which lagged street estimates as an increase in generic sales in its key United States market was offset by a fall in European revenue.
The Hyderabad-based drugmaker said consolidated net profit rose to 3.61 billion rupees ($60.81 million) for the fiscal first quarter ended June, from 3.36 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue rose 12 percent to 28.4 billion rupees.
Analysts, on an average, had forecast net profit at 4.29 billion rupees on net sales of 31.16 billion rupees.
Valued at nearly $6.6 billion, shares in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories extended losses to more than 3 percent after the result in the main Mumbai market that was down about 1 percent.
($1 = 59.3675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS Trump opens the door to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system and vows to pursue massive tax relief for the middle class in a speech to Congress as he seeks to rebound from a chaotic start to his presidency. The White House and Congress lack agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid signs of growing Republican division on
* Says it lowered conversion price of 10th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 975 won/share from 1,120 won/share, effective Feb. 28