BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
ROMA, 26 gennaio Drs Technologies controllata americana di Finmeccanica, ha nominato oggi il nuovo presidente e Ad William J. Lynn.
Lo rende noto un comunicato del gruppo itaiano della difesa.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.