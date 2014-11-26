BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
Nov 26 Druckfarben Hellas SA
* Q3 turnover at 12.33 million euros versus 13.36 million euros year ago
* Q3 after-tax profit at 291,942 euros versus 219,500 euros year ago
* Net cash on Sep. 30, 2014 at 405,209 euros versus 561,841 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1CemrHn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAZF86) Further company coverage:
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.