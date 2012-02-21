By Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 21 Pharmaceuticals giant
Pfizer Inc is exploring partnerships with more Chinese
drug companies as it pushes ahead with plans to sell more of its
off-patent drugs in the Chinese market, after clinching a deal
with a Shanghai-listed drugmaker.
"We are exploring business development opportunities,
including partnerships with local companies that allow us to
successfully expand into the generics segment of the market," a
Pfizer spokesman said in reply to questions from Reuters.
Pfizer reported over the weekend progress in a planned joint
venture with Chinese drug firm Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical
to manufacture and sell off-patent drugs in China
and the rest of the world.
The agreement comes as big Western drug companies are
expanding their presence in China in the hope of cutting costs
and lifting sales with top-selling drugs losing patent
protection in Western markets.
Pfizer, which lost its U.S. patent on cholesterol fighter
Lipitor - the world's top-selling drug - last November, said the
memorandum of understanding with Hisun aimed to increase access
to high quality branded generic medicines.
Jason Mann, head of Barclays Capital's China healthcare &
pharmaceuticals unit, said the tie-up would benefit Pfizer
because Hisun was a leading producer of active pharmaceutical
ingredients (APIs) - the key content in drugs.
"There is a shortage of top-quality API manufacturers in
China. India is a larger base of API manufacturing than China,
but Chinese regulations and tax law favour drug manufactured in
China. So Chinese API can help penetrate the Chinese market in a
more cost effective way," Mann said.
"(For Hisun, it's the) prestige of working with the largest,
leading pharma company in the world. Also the chance to gain
technological and management know-how through the JV. This is a
win-win arrangement."
The joint venture, named Hisun Pfizer Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
and owned 51 percent by Hisun and 49 percent by Pfizer, will
develop, make and commercialise off-patent pharmaceutical
products in China and global markets.
Its aggregate investment and registered capital will be $295
million and $250 million, respectively, Pfizer said.
The Pfizer spokesman added that the joint venture would
"mainly target the Chinese market", but would not say which
among its off-patent drugs it would push strongly into China.
Pfizer said in December it was expanding its research and
development team in China and exploring possible collaboration
with Chinese research outfits to tap the country's vast talent
pool and emergence as a major market [ID: nL3E7N9483].
Apart from Pfizer, drugmakers like AstraZeneca Plc,
Abbott Laboratories and Novartis AG are taking
advantage of China's lower costs and enormous pool of scientists
to make big investments in R&D in China in recent years.
China's prescription drug market, set to be the world's
second largest by 2020, is estimated to be worth more than $110
billion by 2015, from $50 billion in 2010, according to various
industry researchers.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)