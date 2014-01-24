* European Medicine Agency backs Bayer's Adempas
* Also recommends marketing approval for GSK's Eperzan
* Knocks back Teva's Nerventra and Novartis' serelaxin
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 24 Europe's drugs regulator gave its
backing on Friday for marketing approval to be granted for
Bayer's pulmonary hypertension drug Adempas and for
GlaxoSmithKline's diabetes medicine Eperzan.
The European Medicine Agency (EMA) also backed a new drug
from Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma called Latuda, for the
treatment of schizophrenia, and Bemfola, a new biosimilar
medicine for the treatment of infertility.
But the regulator decided against recommending Teva's
new multiple sclerosis (MS) pill Nerventra,
or laquinimod, which the Israeli firm is developing with Swedish
partner Active Biotech, and recommended rejecting an
application from Swiss drugmaker Novartis to market
its heart failure drug serelaxin.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the EMA's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
The prospects for laquinimod were already viewed by analysts
as uncertain, since the drug missed its main goal in a
late-stage trial in 2011 and U.S. regulators have asked for
another Phase III study before considering it.
Analysts at Jefferies in London said the rejection of Teva's
MS drug was as they had expected and was driven by three major
concerns - about the possible link to risk of cancers and
pregnancy dangers, and its modest effect on relapse rates which
suggested an unfavourable risk-benefit balance for the drug.
On Bayer's Adempas, the EMA said the key benefits of the
drug were "its ability to provide significant improvement in
exercise capacity and pulmonary haemodynamics in two specific
conditions known as chronic thromboembolic pulmonary
hypertension and pulmonary arterial hypertension."
Adempas, which belongs to a class of drugs known as soluble
guanylate cyclase stimulators that help arteries relax to
increase blood flow and decrease blood pressure, got backing
from drugs regulators in United States in October last year, and
in Japan earlier this month.
The EMA also issued negative opinions for two so-called
orphan medicines - Masiviera from France's AB Science,
intended for certain types of advanced pancreatic cancer, and
Translarna, from PTC Therapeutics, designed to treat
Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
GSK's once-weekly diabetes drug albiglutide won the EMA's
recommendation and will be sold under the brand name Eperzan. It
belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs as Victoza,
from Novo Nordisk, as well as Byetta and Bydureon,
from Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.
Last year regulators in the United States pushed back an
approval decision on the drug until April 15.