* Fish turned aggressive, anti-social and bold - scientists
* Exposure of fish to the drug is global problem -
scientists
* Expanding study to look at wider environmental
implications
By Irene Klotz
BOSTON, Feb 14 Wild perch living in water
tainted with a commonly prescribed human anti-anxiety drug
aggressively feed, shun other fish and become careless,
according to the results of a study presented at a meeting of
scientists on Thursday.
"We knew there was a pharmaceutical that was present in the
environment that had behavioral-changing capabilities in humans,
but what could this do to fish?" said chemist Jerker Fick of
Umea University in Sweden.
The findings highlighted the potential ecological
implications of even trace amounts of psychiatric
pharmaceuticals that are excreted in human urine and survive
wastewater treatment plant processes, scientists told a meeting
in Boston of the American Association for the Advancement of
Science.
For the experiment, scientists divided 75 wild European
perch into three groups. One group lived in clean water. The
second group's water had low concentrations of Oxazepam, a
commonly prescribed medication used to treat anxiety in humans.
The concentration was similar to what is found in waterways
downstream from sewage treatment plants.
The third group's water had 500 times the amount of Oxazepam
typically found in waterways. After a week, the fish were
subjected to routine behavioral tests.
"Before we exposed the perch to the drug they were all very
shy. They were not taking any risks at all basically. After
exposure, they were swimming around much more, like they were
unconcerned, and they were not as social. They just wanted to
swim on their own. Some even avoided schools as much as
possible," lead researcher Tomas Brodin, also with Umea
University, told Reuters.
Fish exposed to Oxazepam also became more aggressive
feeders, he said.
"I have no doubt that the behavioral effects we see are true
and that they are potentially going on as we speak," Brodin
said.
"This is a global issue," he added. "We find these
concentrations (of psychiatric drugs) or close to them, all over
the world."
The scientists plan to expand the study to look at the wider
ecological effects of Oxazepam and to understand on a molecular
level what happens to perch that are exposed to the drug.
The research appears in this week's Science magazine.
The research appears in this week's Science magazine.