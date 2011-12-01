* Give Dec. 21 deadline for details on arrangements
* Senators say deals could push up health costs
(Adds details on senators' concerns)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 Three leading U.S.
senators are inquiring into drugmaker Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N)
efforts to limit the sale of generic versions of its Lipitor
cholesterol drug, which lost U.S. patent protection this week.
Their concern was prompted by a newspaper report earlier
this month that Pfizer had struck deals with leading insurers
and pharmacy benefits managers, who negotiate prices on behalf
of companies and insurers, to offer discounts on Lipitor if
they block prescriptions for its generic versions.
Pfizer said it is providing Lipitor at prices equivalent to
or less than generic versions as it tries to hold onto sales of
its best-selling drug. The company denies it put any conditions
on benefits managers.
Lawmakers from three Senate oversight committees said the
arrangements could lead to limited access to generic drugs and
push up healthcare costs for patients and U.S. government
insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.
"Without the prospect of true competition, generic drug
manufacturers will be hesitant to invest the time and resources
required to bring low-cost generic drugs to the market," they
wrote in letters to Pfizer, Medco Health Solutions Inc
MHS.N, Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O), Catalyst Health
Solutions Inc CHSI.O, Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N and
UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N).
The lawmakers, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max
Baucus, a Democrat; Senate Aging Committee Chairman Herb Kohl,
a Democrat and Senate Judiciary ranking Republican Charles
Grassley, wield considerable influence over issues involving
healthcare and industry competition.
Low-cost generic drugs are a key lever for controlling
healthcare costs, which in recent years have eclipsed the pace
of U.S. economic growth, inflation and household income.
"We are concerned that the (benefits management companies)
may charge health plan sponsors, including employers and
Medicare Part D, full price for brand name Lipitor from Dec. 1,
2011 through May 31, 2012, while pocketing the discount from
Pfizer," the senators said.
The senators' request followed a Nov. 11 New York Times
article that said Pfizer had reached deals to prevent Lipitor
customers from having access to generics for the next six
months, before additional competitors come onto the market.
"Our intent is to offer Lipitor to payors and patients at
or below the cost of a generic" in the next six months, Pfizer
said in response on Thursday. "As a result, patients receive
Lipitor at co-pays comparable to generics. Participation in
Pfizer's programs by a health plan is entirely voluntary."
RESPONSE DEADLINE
The senators' letter gives the companies until Dec. 21 to
provide details of their agreements from wholesale costs to
manufacturer discounts, consumer co-payments and the number of
people affected, as well as presentations made to corporate
officers including board directors.
Medco said it would cooperate with the inquiry.
"We look forward to sharing our approach on how Medco's
Lipitor strategy will save our clients and members upwards of
$1 billion over the next year alone," spokeswoman Ann Smith
said.
Express Scripts said in an e-mail response to Reuters that
it does recommend generic substitution for Lipitor when
patients fill the subscription at retail pharmacies, but
the final decision rests with the client, such as employers,
whose benefits it manages.
Express said that, so far, just one of 2,100 clients had
chosen to block filling retail prescriptions with generic
Lipitor. The company said mail order prescriptions would be
offered for the same co-pay as a generic, but use the Pfizer
brand version.
Lipitor became one of the biggest-selling drugs after its
introduction in 1997. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved late on Wednesday the sale of a generic version made
by Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS).
Pfizer is also selling a so-called "authorized generic"
version of the drug, known chemically as atorvastatin, in
partnership with Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N.
Pfizer shares closed nearly unchanged on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Ransdell Pierson
in New York; editing by Michele Gershberg, Tim Dobbyn and Andre
Grenon)