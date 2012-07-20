LONDON, July 20 The European Medicines Agency said it is recommending that medicines containing the bone loss drug calcitonin should only be used for short periods because of evidence that long-term use increases the risk of cancer.

The regulator said long-term clinical trials showed the risk of developing cancer was 0.7 pct to 2.4 pct higher in patients receiving drugs containing calcitonin compared to those on a placebo.

The higher risk was seen when the drug was delivered by nasal spray, and the agency said doctors should therefore stop prescribing it in this form for the treatment of osteoporosis, where the limited benefits were judged not to outweigh the risks.

Drugs containing calcitonin are also used to prevent bone loss in people who become immobile, and in this instance they should only be used for four weeks at most.

Their use against Paget's disease, a chronic disorder that can lead to enlarged or misshapen bones, should be limited to three months, the watchdog said.

And for hypercalcaemia - high levels of calcium in the blood - caused by cancer, treatment with calcitonin should be kept as short as possible and with the lowest effective dose. (Reporting by Chris Wickham; edited by Ben Hirschler)