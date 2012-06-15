* Republican-led committee blames FDA inspections for plant
shutdowns
* FDA enforcing rules without thinking of supply disruptions
* FDA says companies must address quality issues like
bacteria, glass shards
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, June 15 Overly stringent enforcement
by health regulators has caused the majority of drug shortages
in the United States, according to a new report from a
Republican-led House of Representatives committee.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform said
U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspections have forced four
top generic drugmakers to shut down 30 percent of their
manufacturing capacity, throwing the nation's drug supply into
disarray.
Responding to the report, the FDA said preventing drug
shortages is a "top priority," and that it works with companies
to address serious quality issues and minimize supply
disruptions.
The scarcity of drugs for anesthesia, cancer, nutrition and
other conditions has escalated in recent years, jumping from 56
medicines listed in short supply at some point in 2006, to 250
last year, according to FDA figures.
Most of these shortages have been of generic drugs that are
injectable, making them generally more complicated to
manufacture than pills.
Darrell Issa, a Republican from California and chairman of
the committee that produced the report, said the FDA did not
consider supply issues when asking companies such as Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries and Hospira Inc to
fix problems at their facilities.
Hospira, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz (the generics division
of Novartis AG ), and Bedford Laboratories which is
part of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, were cited as the
generic drugmakers according to the report.
He also said the shortage crisis coincided with the
appointment of a new FDA commissioner, Margaret Hamburg, who
took office in 2009 and made inspections a priority. Hamburg is
an appointee of President Barack Obama, a Democrat.
"This shortage appears to be a direct result of over
aggressive and excessive regulatory action," Issa said in a
statement.
"These drugs can save lives and keep people who need them
living healthy lives. The FDA is failing to ensure the
availability of quality products."
The report found 58 percent of the 219 drugs currently in
shortage were produced by facilities forced to shut down to fix
problems identified by the FDA. The shortage list is from the
American Society of Health System Pharmacists.
Issa said none of the shutdowns over the past two years were
tied to reports about drugs harming people.
The effect of drug shortages has been felt in hospitals
around the country, forcing them to count pills, beg neighboring
hospitals for extra supplies, hoard products or buy from unknown
and potentially unsafe sources in the so-called "gray market."
But the causes of drug scarcity are wide-reaching.
Most experts say drug shortages come from a confluence of
factors, including manufacturing problems that have forced
multiple companies to simultaneously shut down plants or
production lines, eroding profit margins for generic drugs, and
industry consolidation that has left fewer companies to step in
when something goes wrong.
Erica Jefferson, FDA spokeswoman, said companies must comply
with laws and regulations to ensure products are safe, effective
and of high quality.
"We recognize that the problem of drug shortages is complex
and stems from an interconnected series of factors," she said.
"However, manufacturing and quality problems continue to account
for the majority of current shortages."
The FDA has pointed to serious quality issues like bacteria
or glass shards in vials that companies must fix before they can
continue to make drugs.
Erin Fox, director of the drug information service at the
University of Utah who has been tracking drug shortages, said
the FDA may have become more strict in enforcing quality control
after the scandal with tainted batches of the blood thinner
heparin that killed more than 80 people in 2007 and 2008.
"Certainly, FDA has very likely made it hard for these
companies to comply," she said. "But on the other hand, FDA is
finding scary things. I wouldn't want my loved ones to have
drugs that are contaminated with bacteria injected into their
veins, or with glass shards.
"I was surprised (the report) wants to lay so much of the
blame on the FDA without mentioning the very severe quality
issues found by them."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Bernard Orr)