By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK, July 8
NEW YORK, July 8 A former pharmacy executive at
a major New York City hospital was arrested on Tuesday and
charged with stealing $5.6 million worth of narcotic painkillers
from the medical center, authorities said.
Anthony D'Alessandro, 47, former director of pharmacy
services at Beth Israel Medical Center, was charged with
stealing nearly 200,000 oxycodone pills from the hospital over
five years, New York City Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget
Brennan said in a statement.
"One rogue pharmacist was responsible for the diversion of
nearly 200,000 addictive pills. This case underscores the
vigilance required when addictive medication with a high resale
value is readily available," Brennan said in the statement.
D'Alessandro was charged with operating as a major
trafficker under the state's Drug Kingpin statute, grand
larceny, and 247 counts of criminal possession of a controlled
substance. The charges carry a minimum of eight years in prison,
and a maximum life sentence, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's
office said.
Officials said D'Alessandro was arrested as his home on
Tuesday morning, and was expected to be arraigned in Manhattan
Supreme Court later in the day. D'Alessandro's attorney Joseph
Sorrentino was not immediately available for comment.
As director of pharmacy services, D'Alessandro managed the
medication stocked and sold at Beth Israel's flagship location
in lower Manhattan. Prosecutors said he stole the pills on at
least 218 different days between January 2009 and April 2014.
Prosecutors said D'Alessandro accessed the hospital's
medication vault and made false entries in the center's
inventory system indicating the stolen pills were being sent to
the hospital's research pharmacy. He also filled out fraudulent
prescriptions in his wife's name, prosecutors said.
The theft came to light during the merger of Continuum
Health Partners and Mount Sinai Medical Center. The incoming
leadership launched a full investigation and audit into the
pharmacy on a tip, and referred their case to the city's Office
of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.
Authorities were continuing an investigation into what
D'Alessandro ultimately did with the narcotics, the spokeswoman
said.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg)