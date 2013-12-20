By Luis Jaime Acosta and Peter Murphy
CIENAGA/BOGOTA, Colombia Dec 20 U.S. coal miner
Drummond Co Inc will continue to export coal from
Colombia in January, when a new environmental law takes effect,
and it will pay a fine to keep loading ships by crane, the head
of its Colombian operations said on Friday.
The announcement ends concern that the company's exports,
about a third of Colombia's total shipments, would be shut down
during the roughly three months Drummond said it needs to begin
loading ships by conveyor belt, a legal requirement from Jan. 1.
The price of coal for delivery in January into Europe's main
terminals in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp fell $2.55 to
$83.75 a tonne on Friday, compared with the previous session.
"We consider it fundamental and very important, not only for
the company, but for the country, to continue operating and this
means fines," Jose Miguel Linares said in a press conference at
its private port in Cienaga. "Well, we have to pay these fines,
we don't know how much they would be."
The government is imposing the change to reduce
environmental pollution. Lumps of coal and dust drop into the
sea when the fuel is picked up by crane. The new conveyor belt
systems to waiting ships will be fully enclosed.
Environment Minister Luz Helena Sarmiento said coal miners
could continue loading by crane after Jan. 1 if they pay a daily
fine.
"We are conscious that at no time exports can be stopped,
that there are royalties (earned) through these companies, but
also that it's necessary to preserve and adhere to environmental
norms," Sarmiento was quoted as saying by Caracol Radio.
She said the fine would rise the longer the loading by crane
continued, and could eventually result in a government order to
close the facilities temporarily, an order that Linares said
Drummond would obey.
Linares also expressed regret over the spillage of hundreds
of tonnes coal from a barge into the Caribbean Sea last January,
for which the government imposed a 7 billion pesos ($3.6
million) fine on Thursday.
Barges carry coal out to deeper waters where floating cranes
load it onto ships, but they are not needed when conveyor belt
systems are in place. Colombia's biggest exporter, joint-venture
Cerrejon has been loading by conveyor belt since its operations
began in Colombia in the 1980s.
Colombian Natural Resources, a smaller producer owned by
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will also not be ready on time.
Its representatives could not immediately be reached to
determine whether the company would continue exports or seek to
use the facilities of other companies.
$1 = 1936.5500 Colombian pesos)