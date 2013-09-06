BOGOTA, Sept 6 A vote by employees at U.S. coal
miner Drummond's Colombian operations this week, in
which a majority voted in favor of ending more than six weeks of
strike action, is not valid to end the stoppage since the
backing of the main union that initiated the labor action is
needed first, a labor ministry source told Reuters on Friday.
The main workers' union, Sintramienergetica, which called
the strike over pay, conditions, and the fate of 400 workers who
could lose their jobs next year when automated coal loading is
introduced, told Reuters it was not yet ready to end the strike
but would be consulting with workers and the labor ministry.