By Luis Jaime Acosta and Helen Murphy
BOGOTA, Sept 6 A vote to end a more than
six-week-long strike by union employees at U.S. coal miner
Drummond's Colombian operations does not halt the
work stoppage, but it may increase pressure for the main union
to make that happen, sources said on Friday.
The ballot, which had support from unions representing a
minority of Drummond's direct employees, appeared to be largely
symbolic. The decision to lift the job action rests with
Sintramienergetica, the mining and energy sector union which
instigated it, a Labor Ministry source told Reuters. He added
that the ministry had not been contacted and has received no
paperwork after the vote was taken.
Even so, with slightly more than half of Drummond's 5,000
direct employees voting on Thursday in favor of ending the work
stoppage, pressure will mount on Sintramienergetica, another
industry source said.
Sintramienergetica Vice President Edgar Munoz told Reuters
the union was not yet ready to call a halt to the strike, and
was planning a consultation with workers and the Labor Ministry.
He also said the voting may have been tainted by fraud.
"We have not contemplated lifting the strike, not under the
conditions that the company wants," Munoz said. "The vote was
not legal, and we will ask that it not be recognized."
Workers at Drummond, Colombia's second-largest coal miner,
have been on strike since July 23 over pay, work conditions, and
a demand that 400 port workers be given other jobs when
automated loading is introduced next January.
The strike has shut down Drummond's two mines and private
port and cut the country's coal output by about a third, putting
a drag on economic growth in the country's largest mining
sector. It has had little impact, however, on an amply supplied
global coal market.
The price of European physical coal for November delivery
dropped on Friday to $75.60 per tonne, down $1.70 from the
previous session.
Sintramienergetica says it represents about 2,900 of
Drummond's direct employees in Colombia, the world's
fourth-largest coal exporter. Drummond also employs roughly the
same number of third-party contractors who cannot vote.
The vote and subsequent confusion when some local media
interpreted it to mean the end of the strike, is likely to put
more pressure on Sintramienergetica, which for now is allowing
the strike to continue. The fact that a majority of direct
employees voted in favor of going back to work also implies that
some of the union's own membership voted to end the strike.
In all, 2,549 of the direct employees - slightly more than
half the workers - voted in favor of ending the strike, Drummond
said.
While reiterating that the strike will continue for now,
Munoz expressed some uncertainty about its duration.
"Will the strike be lifted?" he said. "That's the
million-dollar question."