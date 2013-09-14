BOGOTA, Sept 14 The Colombian operations of
U.S.-based coal miner Drummond will reopen as of
Saturday evening, the company said, after the government
intervened to end more than seven weeks of strike action that
shut its two mines and port.
"We should be returning to normality of work from the night
shift of today, September 14th," the company said in a
statement, listing the different groups of workers that would
cover various shifts in the coming days.
No one at the Sintramienergetica union, which organized the
strike, answered calls for comment. On Friday night, a union
negotiator, Cesar Flores, said no official notification had been
received from the government that it was ending the strike.