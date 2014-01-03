BRIEF-Revenio: FDA marketing approval granted in the US
* Icare Finland Oy has received a marketing approval for Icare HOME tonometer in United States.
BOGOTA Jan 3 A regional environmental authority in Colombia has ordered U.S.-based miner Drummond to suspend the loading of coal, a measure which appeared to contradict a recent decision by the national government and could shut off a third of the country's exports of the fuel if it can be enforced.
* Icare Finland Oy has received a marketing approval for Icare HOME tonometer in United States.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is being targeted by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines.