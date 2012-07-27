NEW YORK, July 27 Colombia's Drummond Coal, one
of the country's two biggest exporters of thermal coal, will be
able to load only three out of five ships berthing in the next
few days because the Fenoco rail strike has shrunk port
stockpiles, Colombian logistics sources said.
Drummond may have to declare force majeure within a week
unless customers agree to defer shipments, they said.
Drummond was unavailable for comment.
Drummond as of Friday had about 100,000 tonnes of coal in
stockpiles at the ports and five ships due to arrive to start
loading before the end of July, they said.
(Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gary Hill)