CHICAGO Jan 14 High-speed trading firm DRW
Trading Group said it has agreed to buy the assets of rival
Chopper Trading LLC as the industry continues to consolidate.
The deal is expected to allow the Chicago-based firms to cut
costs amid increased pressure from regulators and competitors,
with DRW founder Donald Wilson saying they will be able to "more
efficiently provide liquidity to the financial markets."
The transaction price was not disclosed.
DRW, founded in 1992, and Chopper, which opened in 2002, are
proprietary firms that, like hedge funds, invest their own money
in futures and securities markets, but without taking on outside
clients. They use super-fast computers and algorithms to execute
orders.
Scrutiny of such firms intensified last year after a book by
best-selling author Michael Lewis claimed that high-frequency
traders had rigged the stock market, profiting from speeds
unavailable to others.
The New York attorney general last year sent out subpoenas
to high-speed trading firms, including Chopper. The firm has not
been charged with wrongdoing.
In 2013, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued
DRW, claiming the company had manipulated the price of an
interest rate futures contract in 2011. DRW has denied the
charges, and the case is ongoing.
The consolidation of DRW and Chopper comes after currency
broker FXCM Inc and a subsidiary last year acquired the
assets of struggling Chicago-based high-speed trader Infinium
Capital Management. [ID:nL2N0KJ234}
