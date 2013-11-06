WASHINGTON Nov 6 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday filed a civil enforcement action against Donald R. Wilson and his company, DRW Investments, for manipulating the price of a futures contract, the agency said.

Wilson in September sued the U.S. swaps regulator to prevent it from bringing what it called an "unfounded" case against it for manipulating futures. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)