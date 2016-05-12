May 12 DR.Wu Skincare :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$84,581,250 in total) for 2015

* Says it to pay stock dividend of T$5 per share (T$140,968,750 in total)

* Ex-dividend date May 26

* Last date before book closure May 29 with book closure period from May 30 to June 3

* Record date June 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yRu6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)