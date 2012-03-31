DUBAI, March 31 Dubai's ship building unit
Drydocks World has secured the necessary level of support from
its syndicated lenders to implement the restructuring of its
$2.2 billion debt, the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The Dubai World unit said a "significant
majority" of the Group's lenders had formally confirmed their
support for the restructuring. However, a small minority is yet
to confirm support, it added.
The company did not specify what percentage of lenders
needed to agree for it to go ahead with the restructuring
proposal.
"The Group remains confident the absence of support from
this minority will have no impact on the group's restructuring,"
said the chairman of Drydocks World Khamis Juma Buamim in the
statement.
It said last week that it hoped to secure lenders support by
April 2.
Drydocks World has been in negotiations to restructure its
loan facility in an effort to put an end to lengthy and complex
debt talks.
Earlier this month, the company proposed repaying creditors
in five years and said it was seeking more working capital.
Drydocks World's debt restructuring, initially expected to be
completed by April last year, has dragged on as the presence of
hedge funds and a lack of government support curbed prospects of
an amicable deal.
A U.S.-based hedge fund Monarch Alternative Capital won a
$45.5 million legal claim against Drydocks this month for
defaulting on a loan, putting the ship builder's restructuring
in further trouble.
The firm's debts stem from a multibillion-dollar loan it took
out to fund expansion in Singapore. Its major ship and rig
building facilities are in southeast Asian countries such as
Singapore and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)