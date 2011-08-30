* Q2 EPS adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.17

* Q2 rev nearly flat at $224 mln

* Shares down 13 pct in extended trading (Adds analyst comment, details on offshore drilling unit)

By Swetha Gopinath

BANGALORE, Aug 30 DryShips Inc's quarterly profit lagged estimates as some of its drilling units did not realize full daily rates, having been repositioned for new contracts, sending the Greece-based shipper's shares down 12 percent in extended trading.

During the second-quarter, three of four units started on new contracts that required mobilization before they earned the full contractual daily operating rate, DryShips said in a statement.

"The results were well short of expectations. The primary reason was in their offshore drilling segment. They had a lot of repositioning charges in the quarter," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac said.

DryShips owns eight ultra-deepwater oil and gas drilling units, four of which will be delivered this year and in 2013. It also owns 39 drybulk carriers and 12 tankers, with nine to be handed over.

"As contracts expire going forward, they will probably have similar repositioning charges so it's kind of hard on particular business," Mavrinac said.

While offshore drilling segment revenue rose 16 percent, drybulk carrier segment net voyage revenue fell 19 percent.

For April-June, the company posted a net loss of $114.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a profit of $19.5 million, or 7 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents a share.

Revenue was nearly flat at $224 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 17 cents a share, on revenue of $258.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down 13 percent at $2.77 in trading after the bell. They closed at $3.17 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)