June 6 Dry bulk shipper DryShips Inc
said it had defaulted on three bank facilities and raised
"substantial doubt" of its ability to stay in business, after
being hit by a prolonged downturn in commodity prices and low
charter rates.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it
was in breach of financial covenants and has elected to suspend
principal repayments and interest payments for the remaining
bank facilities. (1.usa.gov/1tcW16D)
The company had total liabilities of $280 million as of
March 31.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)