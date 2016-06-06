(Adds background, details)
June 6 Dry bulk shipper DryShips Inc
raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business
after it defaulted on three bank facilities, hit by a prolonged
downturn in commodity prices and low charter rates.
The company's shares fell as much as 26 percent to $1.75 in
extended trading on Monday.
DryShips, which had total liabilities of $280 million as of
March 31, said in a regulatory filing that it was in breach of
financial covenants and has elected to suspend principal
repayments and interest payments for the remaining bank
facilities. (1.usa.gov/1tcW16D)
Shippers which transport commodities such as coal, iron ore
and grain have been hurt by tepid demand, especially in China,
and a surplus of vessels for hire.
The Baltic Exchange's main Baltic Dry index has dropped 22
percent to $610 since the beginning of 2015. It fell as low as
$290 this year.
The company had reported a near 98 pct fall in revenue for
the quarter ended March 31 as time charter equivalent, the
average daily revenue performance of a vessel on a per voyage
basis fell more than 99 percent.
Up to Monday's close, DryShips' stock had fallen about 88
percent this year.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)