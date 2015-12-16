Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says to issue short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, term of one year
* Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment and working capital supplement
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/2087
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Briefs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order