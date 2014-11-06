Nov 6 British packaging provider DS Smith Plc
said it has acquired Spanish corrugated board producer
Andopack as it looks to strengthen its position in Spain and
cash in on Andopack's reach in Barcelona and Madrid.
The total cost of acquiring Andopack was about 35 million
pounds ($56 million), including assumption of debt, the supplier
of recycled packaging for consumer goods said.
DS Smith, which is financing the buy through internal
resources, expects the acquisition to deliver a return on
invested capital in the second year of ownership.
(1 US dollar = 0.6254 British pound)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in BANGALORE; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)