* Deal value includes debt
* Acquired business to give co 10 pct market share in Spain
* Deal builds on earlier acquisition of Andopak
* Full-year pretax profit rises 20 pct
* Shares rise 3 pct, among top FTSE-250 Midcap Index gainers
(Adds details, CEO and analyst comments, updates share
movement)
June 25 Recycled packaging maker DS Smith Plc
agreed to buy Spanish company Grupo Lantero's
corrugated boxes business to expand its market share in Spain.
With the 190-million-euro ($213 million) deal, about 5
percent of DS Smith's revenue would come from Spain compared
with less than 1 percent at the end of fiscal 2015.
The deal, DS Smith's fifth in a year, also builds on its
acquisition of Spanish corrugated board producer Andopak in
November.
"Going forward, we have a starting run rate on turnover of
towards 200 million pounds with the acquisitions we have done in
Spain, so that's a very significant increase," Chief Executive
Miles Roberts told Reuters.
Better consumer awareness and a switch to recyclable
packaging by FMCG companies, along with growth in online sales
and e-commerce, is pushing up demand for fibre-based cardboard
boxes in Europe.
The acquisition, which includes operations in which DS Smith
currently holds a minority interest, would give the company an
about 10 percent share of the Spanish cardboard corrugated
packaging market.
"Up until six months ago, we did not have a presence in the
market (Spain), we didn't have any manufacturing capability
there ... Given the pull from our customers to supply them
across Europe, we've entered that market," Roberts said.
Grupo Lantero's corrugated boxes business has a strong focus
on the FMCG sector and operates out of seven sites across Spain,
which is also Europe's fourth biggest market for packaging
products.
"With about 14 percent European corrugated market share in a
highly fragmented EU market, we expect further DS Smith M&A ...
we believe DS Smith could self-finance up to 1 billion pounds of
accretive M&A," Jefferies analysts said in a note.
Shares in the company were up 3 percent at 387 pence at 0933
GMT. The stock was among the top percentage gainers on the
FTSE-250 midcap index.
DS Smith, whose customers include Procter & Gamble Co
, Nestle SA and Unilever Plc, reported
a pretax profit of 200 million pounds ($314 million) for the
year ended April 30, up 20 percent from a year earlier.
However, reported revenue fell 5 percent to 3.82 billion
pounds, mainly due to the impact of the weaker euro. On a
constant currency basis, revenue rose 1 percent.
DS Smith said it raised its medium-term margin target by 100
basis points, prompted by strong volume growth and a rise in
margins.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
($1 = 0.6372 pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)