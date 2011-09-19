AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 Administrators of failed Dutch bank DSB have agreed to pay compensation of "a couple of hundred million euros" to disgruntled customers who were sold excessive loans or inappropriate investment schemes.

DSB was a small but well-known lender in the Netherlands with about 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in assets.

In 2009 it was fined by the Dutch market regulator for 'excessive lending' -- encouraging consumers to borrow more than they could afford.

The bank was hit by a liquidity crunch after the head of a foundation representing angry DSB customers went on national TV and urged DSB clients to withdraw their money. DSB was declared bankrupt in October 2009 and placed under administration.

The court-appointed administrators, two interest groups and five legal aid organisations representing DSB customers have agreed on compensation in an effort to avoid a lengthy legal procedure.

Administrators Rutger Schimmelpenninck and Ben Knuppe said after speaking with customers and studying many client cases they had concluded that DSB's breaches of responsibility towards clients could not be classified as one-off incidents.

Instead, the breaches occurred regularly and the administrators had therefore opted for a collective settlement for customers, they said.

The compensation will apply to DSB clients who were sold inappropriate investment policies and insurance or encouraged to borrow more than they could afford.

The 8,000 clients who have already lodged complaints will be sent a proposed settlement in mid-December. ($1=0.725 euros) (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Greg Mahlich)