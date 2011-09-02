* Must divest 29 dialysis clinics

* Dialysis clinics operators consolidating

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 DaVita Inc (DVA.N), the No. 2 U.S. dialysis clinics operator, has U.S. antitrust approval to buy privately held peer DSI Renal, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The deal was announced in February amid a spur in acquisitions as Medicare reshaped how the federal government pays to treat Americans with end-stage renal disease by introducing a bundled-payment system.

The approval was conditioned on the sale of 29 outpatient dialysis clinics, which will be sold to a new corporation formed by Frazier Healthcare and New Enterprise Associates, the FTC said.

DaVita said in February it would buy DSI Renal for about $690 million.

In early August, rival Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE), the No. 1 U.S. dialysis clinics operator, announced two U.S. takeovers with a combined price tag of $2.09 billion, extending its lead as the largest dialysis provider in the world.

The German-based company said it would buy privately held Liberty Dialysis Holdings for $1.7 billion. It has also agreed to buy American Access Care Holdings, which operates 28 vascular access centers for preparing patients for dialysis, for $385 million. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Carol Bishopric and Matthew Lewis)