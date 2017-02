(Corrects first paragraph to say that DaVita is No. 2 U.S. dialysis provider, rather than the largest.)

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 DaVita Inc (DVA.N), the No. 2 U.S. dialysis clinics operator, has U.S. antitrust approval to buy DSI Renal, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

The approval was conditioned on the sale of 29 outpatient dialysis clinics, the FTC said.

DaVita said in February it would buy DSI Renal for about $690 million.