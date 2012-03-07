DUBAI, March 7 Drake & Scull International
said on Wednesday its utilities unit had won a 100
million dirham ($27 million) contract to set up an intake water
system for a thermal power station in Orissa, India.
Work on the project will start immediately and is expected
to be completed in March 2013, the company said in a statement
to the Dubai bourse.
Drake & Scull is strengthening and expanding its utilities,
infrastructure and water industries in India, said Tawfiq Abu
Soud, the firm's executive director.
"Presently real estate accounts for about 5 percent of
India's GDP and is expected to rise up to 6 percent over the
next five years," Abu Soud said. "The current boom in the
construction segment with many large projects in the pipeline
represents enormous opportunities for the company especially in
the Water and MEP sectors."
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)