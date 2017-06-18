(Adds detail, context)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, June 18 Dubai-based contractor Drake &
Scull International (DSI) expects to complete a plan to
reduce its capital by 75 percent by the end of the third
quarter, deferring the process by one month, its chief executive
said on Sunday.
The capital reduction is the first phase of a plan to revive
DSI's fortunes amid a slump in the Gulf's construction market as
governments have cut back on project spending as a result of the
fall in oil prices.
Strategic investor Tabarak Investment has become DSI's
biggest shareholder after acquiring the shares of former chief
executive Khaldoun Tabari, DSI confirmed last week. Tabarak's
stake stands at about 18 to 20 percent after the sale, Zawya, a
Thomson Reuters service, reported on June 11, citing a source.
The second phase of DSI's restructuring plan involves a 500
million dirham ($136 million) capital increase by Tabarak. DSI's
capital reduction plan was one of the conditions for investment
by Tabarak.
The firm on Sunday didn't reveal specific information on
where the capital injection will be spent.
"The intention is to spend the money on projects where we
can complete these projects and generate more cash and profit
from those projects," said Chief Executive Wael Allan.
He added that the company was closing in on three potential
new contracts, including one in the waste water business and two
opportunities within mechanical, electrical and plumbing.
DSI's business had not been affected by Qatar's diplomatic
rift with some of its Gulf neighbours, although the company was
not bidding for new business in that country, said acting Chief
Financial Officer Feras Kalthoum.
Last year DSI won a 340 million riyal ($93 million) contract
for Qatar Rail's Doha Metro project.
Kalthoum said the company had not received any official
guidance about doing business in Qatar.
Another part of the company's plans include refinancing or
restructuring a portion of its debt, with executives saying the
initial focus was on around 1 billion dirhams of funded and
unfunded corporate debt in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi
Arabia.
The company was in the process of meeting with creditors
with a view to unveiling a plan within the next 60 to 90 days to
refinance or restructure its debt, Kalthoum said, adding that
options under consideration included issuing a sukuk or raising
a syndicated loan to cover a portion of the amount.
A plan on refinancing or restructuring its debt in Qatar
would have to wait until the "dust settles" on the regional
rift, he said.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
($1 = 3.6600 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar and Susan
Fenton)