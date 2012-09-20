* Global cultures, enzymes market valued at 1 bln euros

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture and enzymes business, which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros ($59 million) and employees approximately 200 people.

DSM, the world's biggest maker of vitamins has been buying up speciality businesses since 2010 to boost its nutrition business.

DSM said on Thursday that should the deal with Cargill be finalised, it will become part of the group's dairy business.

Cargill's cultures and enzymes business manufacturers cultures and enzymes for the dairy and meat industries with manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, U.S. and France, DSM said.

Cargill's unit includes a pipeline of new products built on technology including a culture texture toolbox, fast acidification for cheese-yield improvements and culture flavour systems.

DSM said the global market for cultures and enzymes was valued at over 1 billion euros and growing steadily at more than 5 percent per annum.