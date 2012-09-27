BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 27 Dutch food and
chemicals group DSM still has a war chest of 1 billion
euros for more acquisitions after a string of recent deals and
favours mid-sized buys, its chief financial officer said on
Thursday.
DSM, the world's largest vitamin maker, shifted strategy in
2010 away from lower-margin bulk chemicals to focus on less
cyclical areas including food ingredients and high-end plastics,
spending about 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) on takeovers.
CFO Rolf-Dieter Schwalb said DSM will still have 1 billion
euros to spend and is looking worldwide for opportunities after
recent deals - including the purchase of Brazilian animal
nutrition company Tortuga for 465 million euros - close.
"It is very unlikely that we will do a really big one, but
we also don't like 20, 30, 40 very small ones," he told Reuters
after a presentation at the company's nutrition headquarters
near Basel in Switzerland.
($1 = 0.7788 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Sara Webb)