AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 Dutch vitamins maker DSM stuck to its forecast for strong 2011 earnings, confident that its move away from lower margin base chemicals will shield itself from the global economic slowdown and currency headwinds.

DSM has sold off much of its bulk chemicals business in recent years to invest in the non-cyclical food sector to protect itself from economic downturns, buying U.S. baby foods ingredients maker Martek for $1.1 billion earlier this year.

Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma said in a statement on Thursday that against a backdrop of increased economic uncertainties, DSM now has "relatively resilient" operations and the company was still expecting 2011 to be a strong year.

"I had hoped for more colour on the outlook," ABN AMRO analyst Mark van der Geest said. "No one knows what they mean by a strong year."

Van der Geest added, however, that DSM will be helped by a recent easing in the strength of the Swiss franc and a stronger U.S. dollar, which should help to compensate it for a softening of economic growth heading into 2012.

JPMorgan raised its rating on DSM to "overweight" in a European sector wide note on Wednesday, as it also lowered its earnings forecast for the chemical sector by an average of 6 percent for 2011 and 16 percent for 2012 on slowing growth in the United States and Europe.

DSM said its nutrition unit, which is based in Switzerland and makes vitamins, will be impacted again by higher costs due to the strong Swiss franc in the third quarter, but the unit is on track to meet its growth targets, DSM said.

The company said it is on track to achieve group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.4 to 1.6 billion euros in 2013.

With an estimated war chest of more than 2 billion euros, the company said it is still on the prowl for acquisitions.

The world's largest vitamins maker, sold a 50 percent stake in its anti-infectives unit, which makes penicillin to fight infections, to Sinochem Group in August as it battles to refocus the operation and boost the unit's earnings.

DSM said it aimed to boost sales at the unit to 600 million euros by 2015 with EBITDA margin of more than 15 percent. The business had sales of 347 million euros in 2010.

The company also said it has renewed a 500 million euros credit facility to replace an existing credit agreement which will expire in October 2012. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Mike Nesbit)