* Buying Ocean Nutrition Canada for about 420 mln euros
* ONC is world No.1 maker of a fish oil derived extract
* DSM still has 2 bln euro warchest for more deals
* Shares down 1.4 pct in weak Amsterdam market
(Recasts, adds quotes, analyst comment, share price)
By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, May 18 Dutch food and chemicals firm
DSM is buying the world's biggest producer of a fish
oil extract believed to boost brain power for about 420 million
euros ($534 million), as it targets parts of the food sector
resistant to economic swings.
DSM, which has sold off much of its cyclical bulk chemicals
business in recent years to turn itself into the world's largest
vitamins maker, said on Friday it was buying Ocean Nutrition
Canada (ONC) in an all-cash deal.
Halifax, Nova Scotia-based ONC produces Omega-3 fatty acids
derived from fish oil that are used in dietary supplements and
in the food and drink sectors, and are believed to help improve
memory performance and relieve depression.
"The body of scientific evidence on the health benefits of
Omega-3 is ever-expanding and consumer awareness of these health
benefits is very strong in the United Kingdom, the United
States, European countries and even in China," said Stephan
Tanda, the executive responsible for DSM's nutrition business.
"That gives us high confidence that consumers will
increasingly consume Omega-3," Tanda told reporters, adding that
he uses the products himself.
Analysts said the deal complemented DSM's acquisition of
U.S. foods ingredients maker Martek in February 2011 and would
help to boost its nutrition and food business, which DSM expects
to achieve annual sales of about 4 billion euros in 2013.
"Martek produces algae-based polyunsaturated fatty acids
versus the fish-oil derived products from Nutrition Canada.
These products mainly serve different market segments with
different pricing levels," said KBC Securities analyst Wim Hoste
in a research note.
"DSM has not quantified potential synergies but expects them
to be substantial. These synergies should come from an enlarged
distribution, marketing, product development perspective as well
as some operational efficiency improvements," he added.
DSM shares, up 11 percent over the past six months, were 1.4
percent lower at 39.095 euros by 0900 GMT in a weak Amsterdam
market, down 0.8 percent.
MORE DEALS TO COME
ONC has shown average annual sales growth of about 20
percent over the past five years in U.S. dollar terms. It has
production sites in Canada, the United States and Peru, and
expects 2012 sales of about C$190 million ($187 million) with
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of
C$55-60 million, DSM said.
"Doing more add-on acquisitions in nutrition makes sense for
DSM. Smaller deals such as this are easier to integrate and it
being non-listed results in DSM paying a reasonable multiple for
such a high-margin business," ING analyst Fabian Smeets said.
"There is a strategic fit, there should be growth
opportunities, and the deal is EPS (earnings per share)
accretive ... in 2013 already."
The acquisition marks the third substantial deal so far this
year for DSM, which said it still has about 2 billion euros left
in its warchest.
DSM bought Martek for $1.1 billion in February 2011, and
moved into the biofuels market in early 2012 when it announced a
50-50 joint venture with private U.S. ethanol maker POET, one of
the biggest ethanol producers in the world.
Earlier this month, DSM said it was buying U.S. medical
device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million to
strengthen its biomedical business.
($1=0.7869 euros)
($1 = 1.0164 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)