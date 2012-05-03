BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire pathology associates medical laboratories from Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives
AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for about $335 million in an all-cash deal aimed at strengthening its biomedical business.
DSM said Kensey Nash is a leader in regenerative medicine and biomaterials research and development, with leading manufacturing and strong strategic partnerships, and had a total enterprise value of about $360 million.
DSM is offering $38.50 per share, representing a 33 percent premium to Kensey Nash's closing share price on May 2. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.