AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it will pay a total of about $360 million for U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp to include outstanding shares and share options in an all-cash deal.

DSM said it has a war chest of between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros and is still on the lookout for other acquisitions. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)