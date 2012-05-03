BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire pathology associates medical laboratories from Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives
AMSTERDAM May 3 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM said on Thursday it will pay a total of about $360 million for U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp to include outstanding shares and share options in an all-cash deal.
DSM said it has a war chest of between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros and is still on the lookout for other acquisitions. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.