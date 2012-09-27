AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 DSM NV :
* Robustness of portfolio reinforces confidence that strategic
focus will continue to create value for shareholders,
stakeholders
* Says confirmation of the outlook for 2012 as provided at
DSM's Q2 results announcement
* Progress on the 2013 profitability targets, with EBITDA
growing to approximately EUR 1.4 billion
* Says progress towards achieving the 2015 targets and
aspirations
* The Nutrition portfolio reached approximately EUR 4.4 billion
in annual net sales and approximately 67% of total EBITDA in
2012 H1 on a pro-forma basis when including the acquisitions of
Ocean Nutrition Canada and Tortuga