AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 DSM NV : * Robustness of portfolio reinforces confidence that strategic focus will continue to create value for shareholders, stakeholders * Says confirmation of the outlook for 2012 as provided at DSM's Q2 results announcement * Progress on the 2013 profitability targets, with EBITDA growing to approximately EUR 1.4 billion * Says progress towards achieving the 2015 targets and aspirations * The Nutrition portfolio reached approximately EUR 4.4 billion in annual net sales and approximately 67% of total EBITDA in 2012 H1 on a pro-forma basis when including the acquisitions of Ocean Nutrition Canada and Tortuga