AMSTERDAM Nov 5 Dutch food and chemicals group
DSM stuck to its 2013 operating profit target of close
to 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion), up 27 percent from last
year, thanks to acquisitions and the strength of its human and
animal nutrition business.
The company said on Tuesday it was still exploring ways to
reduce its exposure to the low-margin market for caprolactam,
the raw material for a type of nylon with a wide range of uses
from food packaging and fish nets to carpets and car parts.
The caprolactam business has hit results this year, and DSM
said it was still looking at options ranging from partnerships
to divestment, as well as searching for a partner with which to
expand its pharmaceuticals business in Asia.
DSM shares rose more than 2 percent in early trading to
stand at 57.00 euros.
DSM shifted strategy in 2010 and has spent more than 2.2
billion euros on acquisitions as it moved away from lower-margin
bulk chemicals to focus on less cyclical businesses including
food ingredients and high-end plastics.
The firm is now the world's leading vitamin maker, following
the acquisitions of U.S. food ingredients companies Martek and
Fortitech.
It also bought U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp,
Ocean Nutrition Canada, the world's biggest producer of a fish
oil extract believed to boost brain power, and Brazilian animal
nutrition firm Tortuga, which sells nutritional supplements for
chickens, swine and cattle.
Those acquisitions have mostly paid off, although the global
nature of its portfolio has exposed the company to the effects
of the recent currency volatility.
DSM had flagged as recently as Sept. 26 that earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year
could fall short of its target and come in below 1.35 billion
euros because of adverse currency moves.
"Current trading conditions are similar to those experienced
at the end of Q3, while foreign exchange rates deteriorated.
Nevertheless, we are firmly on track to deliver a significant
increase in EBITDA for the full year," said Feike Sijbesma,
chief executive of DSM, in a statement, adding that the 2013
outlook remained unchanged.
Chief Financial Officer Rolf-Dieter Schwalb told reporters
the group was hedging about half its currency exposure for the
main currencies.
He cited the euro/dollar, Swiss franc/dollar, sterling/Swiss
franc, yen/Swiss franc and yen/euro exchange rates as the main
concerns for the group, as well as the Brazilian Real, given the
acquisition of Tortuga in Brazil.
DSM reported third-quarter EBITDA of 342 million euros, up
27 percent from a year ago, on revenue of 2.4 billion euros, up
4 percent. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had
forecast EBITDA of 340 million, and revenue of 2.49 billion.