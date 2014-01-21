Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM reported on Tuesday full-year core earnings of 1.31 billion euros ($1.78 billion), falling short of target because of weakness in its nutrition business and adverse exchange rates.
In November, DSM had stuck to a 2013 target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of close to 1.4 billion euros, citing acquisitions and the strength of its human and animal nutrition business.
DSM was due to announce its full-year results on Feb. 26.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors