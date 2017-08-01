UPDATE 2-DSM raises 2017 profit forecasts, shares jump

(Adds share price, CEO and analyst comment)

By Bart Meijer

AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM raised its profit forecast for 2017 on Tuesday after higher sales and tighter cost controls helped it report a better than expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings.

"We are well ahead of our targets," Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma said in a statement. "All businesses are delivering on their growth initiatives, helping us outpace the market."

Shares in DSM, whose products range from vitamins for animal feeds to fabrics for sports clothes to plastics used in cars, rose as much as 6.5 percent to 66.42 euros, making them the biggest gainers on Amsterdam's blue-chip AEX index.

DSM reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding restructuring costs, of 376 million euros ($444.8 million) ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 355 million.

"DSM posted another solid performance, showing healthy organic growth and efficiency improvements," KBC Securities analyst Wim Hoste said.

The company said it now expected, "EBITDA growth for the year moving slightly up from high single-digit to double digit".

It also said it expected its return on capital employed (ROCE) to increase by more than 100 basis points this year, up from a previous estimate of a double-digit basis point rise.

DSM said growth rates in the first half were about double the average of the markets it operates in, making it confident for the remainder of the year, despite a volatile macroeconomic environment.

Sales rose 8 percent to 2.16 billion euros, ahead of the average poll forecast of 2.14 billion.

The company performed well in all regions except Latin America, where the weak economy and an ongoing meat scandal in Brazil put a brake on growth, CEO Sijbesma told reporters.

Rising oil prices made raw materials more expensive but these costs were successfully passed on to customers, he said.

DSM realised 150 million euros in cumulative savings in the first half of 2017 and said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.58 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by David Clarke)