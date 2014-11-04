AMSTERDAM Nov 4 Dutch food and chemicals group DSM NV earned lower profits in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as currency effects and lower volumes hit its key nutrition business, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it expected to meet market expectations for the full year, but warned of volatile currencies, increasing macro-economic uncertainty and low consumer confidence. It said the stronger Swiss franc had had a particular impact on profitability at its nutrition business.

The company posted earnings before interest, tax, interest and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 315 million euros($394.29 million), down 8 percent on year, on earnings that were down 1 percent at 2.3 billion euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)