AMSTERDAM Aug 2 Dutch food supplements maker DSM raised its outlook for 2016 on Tuesday as it beat forecasts with an 18 percent rise in second quarter core earnings, with tight cost controls and low material costs supporting its performance.

DSM reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 328 million euros ($367 million) on sales of 1.9 billion euros. It said it now expected EBITDA growth for the year in the low to mid-teens, up from single digits previously,

and raised its outlook for return on capital expenditure from high double-digits to above 200 basis points.

"We are raising our outlook on the basis of a very strong first half," Chief Financial Officer Geraldine Matchett said.

The company, which last month announced the sale of 4.9 million shares in drugs maker Patheon NV in the company's IPO, raising $100 million, said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.55 euros per share.

"We are doing very well, but we are not immune to the world," Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma said in a media call, mentioning macro risks including Brazilian and Chinese slowdowns and the impact of Britian's vote to leave the European Union.

