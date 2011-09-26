(The following was issued by Israel's DSP Group :)
Sept 26 - DSP Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSPG), a leading global
provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged
communications at home, announced today that its XciteR(TM)
chipset solution is powering the base station of the just
launched Gigaset flagship
phone SL910 / SL910A as also the DX800A high end IP phone
developed and manufactured by Gigaset Communications, Europe's
leading DECT cordless phone manufacturer.
The XciteR chipset is also being used by Gigaset for its
DX600A and DL500A as well as for the DECT IP devices C610 IP/
C610A IP.
Designed in collaboration with Gigaset, XciteR is a
comprehensive and scalable solution, enabling the fast and
cost-efficient development of high-performance, fully featured
IP and multi-function phones.
Representing a new quality standard in IP telephony for the
small/medium business (SMB) and small office / home office
(SOHO) markets, the DX800A is a flexible, all-in-one multi-line
desktop IP phone with DECT and Bluetooth support. Already
launched commercially, the DX800A delivers outstanding
high-definition (HD) sound quality and superb full-duplex,
hands-free acoustical echo cancellation (AEC), significantly
boosting the user experience.
DSP Group's XciteR chipset covers all of the processing
needs of the Gigaset SL910 and also of the Gigaset DX800A, as
well as its DX600A and DL500A derivatives, via a
high-performance ARM926(TM) application processor running
Linux operating system, and a strong DSP processor. Highly
scalable and integrated, the comprehensive XciteR
hardware/software solution enables excellent voice quality and
clarity, advanced acoustical performance, and best-in-class DECT
coverage.
"As a company unwilling to compromise on quality, Gigaset
works with only the leading DECT and VoIP technology vendors,"
said Martin Streb, COO of Gigaset. "Our collaboration with DSP
Group in defining the XciteR chipset is another example of that
commitment to quality. Utilization of the company's VoIP chipset
solution in our feature-rich DX800A is helping to bring our IP
phone offering to another level. We are leveraging the power and
scalability of the XciteR platform to launch more VoIP and
high-end fixed-line telephones at the top end of our portfolio."
"Gigaset's adoption of XciteR for several of its high-end
office phone models highlights the growing strength and success
of our chipset solution in the burgeoning enterprise IP phone
market," said Oz Zimerman, Corporate VP of Marketing and
Business Development at DSP Group. "In addition to its
outstanding performance and rich functionality, the XciteR
platform significantly reduces bill of materials, making it the
preferred solution for more and more IP and office phone
manufacturers worldwide."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)