TEL AVIV Nov 3 Multimedia chip designer DSP
Group on Monday reported higher third-quarter net
profit that exceeded expectations on record sales of products
for the office market.
DSP earned 10 cents per diluted share excluding one-time
items in the quarter, compared with 8 cents a share a year
earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to $36.7 million, near the high
end of DSP's own forecast.
Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding items of 3 cents on
revenue of $34.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless
DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, had
expected earnings per share of 3-4 cents ex-items.
"Considering the business opportunities ahead and taking
into account our accomplishments ... this year, we believe we
are well positioned to achieve our 2014 key design and financial
milestones, as well as return to revenue growth in both the
fourth quarter and the next fiscal year," said Ofer Elyakim,
DSP's chief executive.
