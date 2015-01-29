JERUSALEM Jan 29 Multimedia chip designer DSP Group on Thursday reported lower fourth-quarter net profit but still exceeded expectations, boosted in part by increased revenue from its voice over internet products.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, earned 6 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with 7 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to $37.2 million.

Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding items of 3 cents on revenue of $36 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our investment in new products is paying off, and the robust growth in these products is now more than offsetting the decline in the mature segment of our business," said Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive.

He added that DSP's voice over IP products performed strongly in 2014 and have helped position the company for continued growth this year. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)