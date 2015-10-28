TEL AVIV Oct 28 Multimedia chip designer DSP Group reported lower quarterly profit on Wednesday that beat estimates, as revenue was in line with expectations.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other communication products, earned 7 cents a share in the third quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 10 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $35.2 million. New products contributed to 28 percent of revenue compared with 24 percent a year earlier.

Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding one-off items of 4 cents a share on revenue of $35.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We expect these new product initiatives to further expand and account for a higher portion of our future revenue mix," said Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive. "With the continued adoption of our latest technologies, a strong design pipeline across VoIP, mobile and home products, and expanding opportunities in these target markets, we are confident in our ability to sustain revenue growth this year and beyond." (Reporting by Tova Cohen)